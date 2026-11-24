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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Vietnamese beauty pageant winner was stripped of the crown after a group chat containing disparaging remarks about fellow contestants was leaked and she became embroiled in a dispute with the organizers. It was just 47 days after she won.

According to local media outlets including VietnamNet, the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Organizing Committee announced that it was officially stripping Nguyen Quynh Anh (27) of her title and crown. Five-Six Entertainment, the pageant’s operator, said it had made the decision after reviewing the relevant agreements and a series of issues that arose after the win. Quynh Anh, a model from Hanoi, won the final round of the pageant held in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on October 2. But controversy began on October 12, just ten days after she was crowned, when the contents of a private group chat were leaked online.

The leaked chat reportedly included disparaging remarks by Quynh Anh and first runner-up Trinh Mi Anh about other contestants, pageant officials, and prominent figures in Vietnam’s entertainment industry. After the controversy erupted, the two apologized on social media.

In an apology posted on October 13, Quynh Anh acknowledged her wrongdoing, saying that as someone who had worn the crown, she should have been more careful with her words and actions.

The organizing committee subsequently barred Quynh Anh from stage performances under the Miss Universe Vietnam name for six months and suspended Trinh Mi Anh from activities for three months. At the time, Quynh Anh retained her title as winner.

However, as the conflict with the organizers continued, Quynh Anh ultimately lost her crown as well.

According to Five-Six Entertainment, a few days before the decision to strip her of the crown, Quynh Anh said she needed time off and treatment for mental health issues. She also said that, for this reason, it would be difficult for her to sign the previously agreed management contract.

The organizing committee, however, claimed that Quynh Anh accepted bookings for paid events and attended outside events without prior approval despite being under suspension.

Ultimately, citing her failure to fulfill relevant agreements and contractual obligations, among other reasons, the organizing committee officially revoked Quynh Anh’s title as the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, effective November 18.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.