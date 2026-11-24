[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Hye-yoon has revealed how her lifestyle habits have changed since entering her 30s. She especially caught attention by showing how carefully she packs everything from a pillow to a sleep mask and earplugs to get a good night's sleep.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Kim Hye-yoon | Hye-yoon's Go-to Items. The Hyeppy Ending You Were Curious About—Shout It Out, Laurel" was uploaded to the official YouTube channel of her agency, Artist Company. The video showed Kim Hye-yoon introducing the essentials in her travel bag herself.

Kim Hye-yoon took out, one by one, the items she never forgets to pack when traveling and shared her own travel-preparation tips. The first item to appear was none other than a pillow.

Kim Hye-yoon said she tends to have trouble sleeping if her neck feels even a little uncomfortable, and that she brings the pillow she usually uses even when traveling. She prepares a separate pillow that is lightweight and easy to carry so she can sleep comfortably in unfamiliar places. Since she has trouble adjusting to a new sleeping environment, she has her own ways of getting a good night's sleep.

She also showed off a sleep mask with a distinctive shape. Explaining its features, Kim Hye-yoon said, "It has a bit of weight. As my eyes slowly close, I can feel just the right amount of weight and warmth. I sleep really deeply." She explained that the product does more than simply block out light: its moderate weight and warmth make for a comfortable night's sleep.

Sleep earplugs were another essential Kim Hye-yoon never left out of her travel bag. The product costs a whopping 72,500 won. She said, "They're for sleeping. They're soft, so they don't bother my ears. They don't hurt, either."

Explaining why she bought them, Kim Hye-yoon said, "When I sleep somewhere new, sometimes I can't get into a deep sleep at first. I always leave something like a mood light on when I fall asleep. I once slept with AirPods in and fell asleep right away. I realized I'm sensitive to sound."

Kim Hye-yoon also admitted that she has come to feel the importance of sleep more strongly as she has gotten older. She added, "I wasn't like this before, but after I turned 30, I became serious about sleep. I place a lot of importance on sleep quality. So I find myself looking for them when I travel and have to stay somewhere away from home."

As these examples show, Kim Hye-yoon takes care to pack a variety of items so she can sleep comfortably even while traveling. Her everyday concern for sleep quality, even amid a busy schedule, made her seem more relatable.

Born in 1996, Kim Hye-yoon has won the public's affection through dramas including "Sky Castle," "Extraordinary You" and "Lovely Runner." "Lovely Runner" in particular brought her widespread attention at home and abroad and established her as one of the industry's hottest actors. She is currently appearing in the SBS drama "Good Partner 2."

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.