Photo from Life Perfectionist on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

Photo from Life Perfectionist on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] The man known as “Bungeoppang Cha Eun-woo” turned out to be just as surprising as his looks.

On the 23rd, Lee Jae-jin, who runs a bungeoppang stall in Cheolsan-dong, Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, appeared on SBS’s Life Perfectionist.

His celebrity-level good looks have made him the talk of the town, drawing such long lines that customers sometimes wait one to two hours.

But it turned out that his background was just as unusual. Lee Jae-jin, who grew up with a father who is a lawyer, is currently a student in the theater and film department at a prestigious university. Despite his parents’ opposition, he started selling bungeoppang because he wanted to experience the value of labor firsthand. Rather than rely on a background others might envy, he chose to earn money through his own hard work.

His looks weren’t the only thing attracting attention. The taste of his bungeoppang also gave him a clear competitive edge. He sought out a famous bungeoppang shop near Hyochang Park to learn the craft properly, and has now been in the business for more than two years.

The secret is to fill them generously with red bean paste and add an extra layer of batter to make them denser. As a result, they stay crisp and don’t get soggy easily, even after being left at room temperature for a long time. His looks may have drawn customers in, but it was ultimately the taste that kept them coming back.

He briefly closed for a day when crowds suddenly flocked to the stall, but resumed sales the very next day to keep his promise to the customers waiting for him.

The possibility of an entertainment debut is even being discussed. His striking looks and background in the theater and film department at a prestigious university have fueled rumors that he could appear on a trot audition program. But Lee Jae-jin himself saw things differently. “I’ve only received offers. I have to bake bungeoppang—when would I have time to sing?” he said, making clear that he plans to focus on selling bungeoppang for the time being.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.