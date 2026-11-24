[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Kang Jae-joon confessed that during a difficult period, when things were so hard he couldn’t even tell his wife, Lee Eun-hyung, he borrowed 100 million won from his close friend Yang Se-chan.

On the 24th, KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” released a video titled “A True Friendship With the Rooftop Room’s Beloved Younger Brother—No Best-Friend Test Needed.”

In the video, Kang Jae-joon and Heo Kyung-hwan were asked, “How much money would you lend your close friends?”

Kang Jae-joon, who is especially close to Yang Se-chan, surprised everyone by saying, “There was no need for a test. When I was going through a hard time recently, Yang Se-chan was the first to say, ‘Hyung, should I lend you some money?’ He wired me 100 million won right away.”

Yang Se-chan explained what happened at the time, saying, “I spoke with Jae-joon hyung on the phone a lot then, so I got to know something about his financial situation.”

He continued, “He’s the kind of person who tells me everything, even his own shortcomings, but things were really bad. He couldn’t even tell Eun-hyung noona,” explaining why he had readily lent Kang Jae-joon such a large sum.

Meanwhile, Joo Woo-jae showed his loyalty to Heo Kyung-hwan, saying, “I’d be willing to lend even 100 million to 200 million won if it were Kyung-hwan hyung.”

But when Heo Kyung-hwan was asked the same question, he asked Joo Woo-jae in return, “Do you own your home right now?”—checking his financial situation first. Kim Jong-kook pointed this out, asking, “Are you checking his collateral right now?” which made everyone laugh.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, “Money can sour a relationship, so you have to consider each other,” but added, “If Woo-jae asked me sincerely, I think I could lend him up to 200 million won.”

Joo Woo-jae joked, “If things start to look bad after I lend the money, I can tell Jae-suk hyung.” Heo Kyung-hwan immediately stopped him, saying, “Not him—that will never do,” making everyone laugh even more.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.