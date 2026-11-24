Image source: Online community

Image source: Kang Seung-won's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Chefs who appeared in season 1 of Netflix's variety show 'Culinary Class Wars' gathered at Triple Star's wedding. Season 1 judges Paik Jong-won and Sung Anh, along with fellow chefs Jung Ji Sun, Napoli Matfia, Yoon Nam-no and the Chef with the Iron Bag, attended and were a welcome sight. The reunion of season 1's leading figures drew particular attention ahead of the release of season 3 of 'Culinary Class Wars.'

Triple Star, whose real name is Kang Seung-won, personally announced his wedding on Instagram on the 21st. He expressed his affection for his bride-to-be, saying, "I decided to spend my life with someone who has quietly stood by me through every moment, like the warmth of spring, and embraced me despite my shortcomings." He went on to describe her as "someone I'm grateful to, who became a refuge I could lean on like a sturdy tree," and said the ceremony was held quietly, with only family members from both sides and close acquaintances invited. On the 23rd, he shared photos from the wedding on social media and said, "I sincerely thank everyone who sent their blessings. I'll live happily. I politely decline hate comments."

Sung Anh's changed appearance also drew attention in the wedding photos. Photos he recently posted on social media and elsewhere showed him looking more gaunt than before, drawing notice, and he also appeared at the wedding. After closing Mosu Seoul last year, he revamped the restaurant and reopened it in Itaewon in March this year. He continues to run the restaurant and work in television. Attention has also remained focused on Paik Jong-won's television and business activities following various controversies surrounding The BORN Korea Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced the production of season 3 of 'Culinary Class Wars.' The new season is set to move away from the previous focus on individual competitions and feature restaurant-based team battles with four members per team. Season 3 is in production with a planned release in 2027.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.