[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Son Na-eun, formerly of Apink, recently lost her mother. She shared a post expressing her longing for her, moving readers.

On the 23rd, Son Na-eun shared a post about her mother.

The post read, “There are moments in life when it feels as though my life is falling apart. No matter how hard I try, there are times when it’s hard to keep going and I have nowhere to turn with my hurt heart. But looking back, the reason I never fell apart was that Mom was always there to hold me together.”

The post went on to describe her mother as “the person who watched over me from places I couldn’t see, silently comforted me where I was hurting, and worried about me first even in her own difficult moments,” recalling her mother’s love.

It also read, “When I was young, Mom was my whole world, but it was only after I grew up that I realized she had been protecting my world by giving up little pieces of her own life. Wherever Mom was, that was always home to me.” The words were deeply moving.

An illustration was also released, depicting a mother as a great tree supporting her children, embracing their wounds and willingly giving them what she had, adding to the poignancy.

Son Na-eun lost her mother on the 17th of last month.

Son Na-eun previously appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star” and revealed how close she was to her mother, saying, “I tell my mom everything. She’s my closest friend, so much so that you could call me a ‘mama’s girl.’” She has also shared moments from her daily life with her mother on social media, making the news all the more heartbreaking.

Son Na-eun debuted as a member of Apink in 2011 and has been working as an actress since leaving the group in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.