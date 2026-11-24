[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Seo Kyung-seok revealed that, amid the social repercussions of recent allegations of cheating on exams using artificial intelligence (AI), even his perfect score on the Korean History Proficiency Test had been doubted.

Comedians Seo Kyung-seok and Jo Hye-ryun appeared on MBC Standard FM’s “Women’s Era with Yang Hee-eun and Kim Il-joong,” which aired on the 24th, and chatted.

That day, Seo Kyung-seok, known as a Seoul National University graduate with an IQ of 146, heard a listener’s story about taking the real estate agent exam and recalled when he passed.

Seo Kyung-seok recalled, “On the day the real estate agent exam results were announced, I asked Yang Hee-eun to hold my hand. I was so nervous.” He continued, “The exam is really difficult. After I passed, she celebrated with me and said, ‘You did great.’”

After passing the real estate agent exam, Seo Kyung-seok also earned a perfect score on the Korean History Proficiency Test. Kim Il-joong joked, “Good thing you don’t wear glasses.” This was understood as an indirect reference to the recent allegations of cheating on exams using AI.

Seo Kyung-seok admitted, “They seemed to doubt my perfect score a little, too.” Yang Hee-eun immediately came to his defense, saying, “No. We’re witnesses.”

Earlier, Lee Jin-woo, who recently drew attention for earning a perfect score across all sections of the Law School Admission Test (LEET), came under suspicion of cheating using AI, bringing the possibility of exam cheating with advanced devices such as smart glasses into the public spotlight. Lee announced that he would undergo a public verification to clear the suspicions, but was found dead on the 19th. The allegations of cheating have not been confirmed as fact.

Against this backdrop, an anecdote about Seo Kyung-seok, who has achieved outstanding results on various exams, facing unexpected suspicion also drew attention.

Seo Kyung-seok is a graduate of Seoul National University’s Department of French Language and Literature. He made headlines for balancing his entertainment career with his studies, passing the real estate agent exam and then earning a perfect score on the Korean History Proficiency Test.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.