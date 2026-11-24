Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan 3 production presentation was held on the 5th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Lee Do is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.05/

Photo: YouTube’s “Zzanbro”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “I’m busy until the CSAT, so I said I’d come by after my lectures wrapped up if our schedules worked out. Thank you for waiting.”

Lee Ji-young, a star social studies instructor, showed the poise of a top instructor.

Lee Ji-young appeared on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” on the 23rd and laughed as she explained the timing of her appearance: “I came on after my CSAT lectures ended.”

Lee Ji-young looked back on her difficult school years, when she was mocked for being poor despite never losing the top spot in her school, and stressed that “all I could do was work hard” when asked how she had excelled at studying.

Lee Ji-young recalled, “There were some really difficult times, but I wonder whether I could have made it through life if those moments hadn’t happened.” She chose as her guiding phrase in life the saying, “When God gives a gift, it is wrapped in hardship like wrapping paper: small gifts in small wrapping paper, and big gifts in big wrapping paper.”

She also stressed, “I’m happiest when I hear someone say, ‘Thanks to you, studying has become fun.’ It feels really good when I motivate students who dislike studying.”

Lee Ji-young’s appearances on entertainment shows, meanwhile, show the caliber of a “real” top instructor. Although both carried the “star instructor” label, she stands in contrast to Lee Do, who abandoned high school seniors preparing for the CSAT—a challenge of a lifetime—for two years in a row.

Lee Do’s lectures had been delayed by about six months since early this year, and in late October, just around three weeks before the CSAT, Lee Do finally announced that, for health reasons, the remaining lectures in Korean Geography and World Geography could not go ahead.

But Lee Do later appeared on the Netflix variety show “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again (The Devil’s Plan 3)” and even launched a personal YouTube channel, drawing controversy for making moves more akin to those of an entertainer.

This was not the first time Lee Do had acted this way. In June last year, Lee Do announced a health-related break and then appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” among other shows.

A CSAT prep instructor had failed to properly finish their own courses for two years in a row. This conduct had circulated quietly among exam takers before the backlash erupted immediately after the production presentation for “The Devil’s Plan 3.” Criticism poured in, calling the behavior irresponsible and accusing the instructor of abandoning students.

In the end, Lee Do said in a handwritten apology, “I disrupted your plans at the most important time. This was entirely my fault, with no excuse. I will only commit to lectures when I can take responsibility for them through to the end.” Lee Do also announced a suspension of broadcast and personal activities “until health had recovered.” The contract with the academy in question was also reportedly terminated.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.