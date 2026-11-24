[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Drummer and music producer Rino opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his child.

A video titled “Our Child, We’ll Meet Again in Heaven | Why Drummer Rino Loves God Even Amid His Pain” was released on the YouTube channel Lee Seong-mi’s Motganda on the 23rd.

That day, Rino shared the story of how he first met his wife and how they came to have a child. “I met my wife on a mission field,” he said, adding, “My wife received a kidney transplant from her older sister. So my wife was a kidney transplant patient, and all of my blood vessels were blocked. I had vascular disease. So we were diagnosed as an infertile couple.”

He went on to say, “My wife was also told she couldn’t continue with IVF, so we were diagnosed as an infertile couple. But after three and a half years, God allowed us to have a child. It was a gift He gave us.” The child, who came to them after a difficult journey, was precious to the couple beyond measure.

Rino also opened up about the complicated emotions he felt when he learned his wife was pregnant. “My wife carried our child in her womb. I didn’t know I could love my own child so much. I was grateful, on the one hand, that my wife became pregnant when I wasn’t capable of much, but I was also afraid. I wondered, ‘Could I be a good father?’ I didn’t even know what a happy family was,” he confessed.

His affection for the child was extraordinary. Rino recalled, “I was writing letters for the baby and putting stickers on them three times a day—I went all out.” Because the child had come to them after such a difficult journey, he expressed his love every day as he eagerly awaited the day they would meet.

But their happiness did not last long. At 27 weeks of pregnancy, Rino received the devastating news that his child had died.

At the time, his wife had to undergo cervical cerclage—the McDonald procedure—three times to maintain the pregnancy. Rino explained what happened: “It was chaotic. My wife had cervical surgery, the McDonald procedure, which is a very simple operation, and she had it three times in a row. After undergoing surgery continuously for 20 days, she couldn’t even drink a sip of water. She was also taking medication, and her body had become extremely weak.”

The shock was all the greater because just 15 minutes before he received the news of the child’s death, he had been talking with his wife about the child’s health and celebrating how well things were going.

Rino recalled, “Many people were praying for us at the time. I got a call before I went up for the worship service. They said the baby had died. Just 15 minutes earlier, I’d been on the phone with my wife: ‘They say the baby is so healthy,’ ‘The baby is so beautiful,’ ‘I saw the baby in 3D, and the baby looks like you, honey.’ Then suddenly, just 15 minutes later, (that).”

What made it even more heartbreaking was that Rino was leading a gathering in Pyeongtaek at the time. He needed to rush to the hospital as soon as he heard that the child had died, but his wife was about to undergo surgery, and the medical team told him that the baby needed to be delivered quickly.

He explained, “They were saying, ‘Speaker, you need to come up. It’s the last worship song,’ and that’s when I got the call. They said, ‘The baby is stillborn, so it needs to be delivered. But your wife can’t have open surgery because of her kidney condition. She has to give birth. She needs to deliver within six hours. Where are you?’ I was in Pyeongtaek, before the gathering. If I wrapped everything up and headed to Seoul, it would take four hours to get to Seoul National University Hospital. I wondered, ‘Should I ask to be excused and go?’ But my wife was undergoing surgery while hanging upside down.”

Rino’s eyes welled up as he recounted what his wife had told him. He said, “My wife asked them to change doctors, then told me, ‘Honey, stay through the end of the service and then come.’ My wife and child’s wish was for me to be a father who never gave up worship, no matter what.”

He added, “So I said, ‘Okay. Honey, even if I finish as quickly as I can and head over, it’ll be three or four hours later by the time I hand off the drums after the service.’ But she said it was okay and that she would wait.” Even in such a desperate situation, his wife wanted him to finish the service before coming, a sentiment that moved those who heard it.

Rino said it was Thanksgiving at the time and shared a promise he made to God as he prepared to say goodbye to his child. He confessed, “I wondered what I could give God for Thanksgiving. So I said, ‘I will give this child wholly to God. From now on, I will live for the Lord, so I pray that You will be at work wherever I go to preach the gospel.’”

After the service, Rino went straight to the hospital. He recalled the moment when, as the father, he had to receive his child himself. He said, “The nurse said, ‘Husband, please come out. You need to receive your baby.’ The father had to put the baby in a box and carry the box to the morgue. My hands were shaking,” adding to the heartbreak.

Rino later said he went to the mission field with his child’s ashes held close and scattered them there. The pain of having to say goodbye to a child who had come to them after such a difficult journey was almost impossible to fathom, but he said his faith helped him endure that time.

Rino (Park Rino) is a drummer who started playing at age nine and joined the Korean Pop Wind Orchestra in his second year of middle school. He later worked with death metal bands and in the broadcast music industry, and now performs drum solos on stages in Korea and abroad.

He married theater actress Kim Mi-rim in 2019.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.