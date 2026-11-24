[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Se-young is setting the internet abuzz after candidly sharing photos from her school days before cosmetic surgery, when she looked unrecognizably different from today.

On the 22nd, Lee Se-young posted several photos to her personal account with the caption, “A nostalgia dump to celebrate finishing the CSAT.”

The first image to catch people’s attention was an AI-generated image of a female student. It showed her sitting in a classroom, engrossed in her studies, and Lee Se-young added the witty caption, “What I imagine I looked like in high school.”

The real photos from her school days that followed, however, stood in stark contrast to the AI image she had shared earlier, delivering a twist. They captured her youthful, distinctive past in full, from her high school graduation ceremony, where she was covered in flour, to her first year of high school, when she linked arms warmly with a friend, and her first year of middle school, when she struck a comical pose. Her looks, especially, were strikingly different from her polished features today, and immediately drew attention.

Internet users who saw the photos reacted enthusiastically. Comments included, “I really can’t tell who that is,” “It reminded me of Ryoo Seung-bum in the movie ‘Conduct Zero,’” “At first, I thought it was an AI-generated image,” “Looking closely, it really is Se-young,” and “I thought I was looking at my own graduation photo,” among other amused responses.

Lee Se-young also joked about her startling old photos, poking fun at herself with comments like, “Isn't it AI from the second photo onward? Block,” and “Did someone put a funny filter on from the second photo onward? Block,” making people laugh.

Born in 1989 and 38 this year, Lee Se-young made her debut as a comedian in the first cohort of MBN’s publicly recruited comedians in 2011. She became beloved for her distinctive persona through appearances on tvN’s ‘Comedy Big League’ and ‘Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea),’ among other shows.

She used to share her daily life through a couples’ channel she ran with her Japanese boyfriend. Since their breakup in 2023, she has been posting beauty content and candid reviews of cosmetic surgery and other procedures on her personal channel. She made headlines in particular when she revealed that she had spent about 100 million won on cosmetic surgery alone. At the time, she said, “I wanted to spend the rest of my life with a more polished appearance. As a comedian, I had double-eyelid, nose and breast surgery, among other procedures, as long as they wouldn’t interfere with my facial expressions or voice impressions.” She received support for her confident approach.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.