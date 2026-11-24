[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Tablo shared the biggest failure story of his life.

A video titled “Why Expulsion + Betrayal + Failure Became the Three Elements of Success” was posted on the YouTube channel “Tablo” on the 24th.

That day, Tablo recalled being expelled in eighth grade, saying, “Sometimes setbacks and failures are the best way to find myself.”

Tablo said he attended a prestigious private school in Canada at the time. “There was a separate entrance exam for the school. I think I did badly on the test at first. I couldn’t get in in seventh grade, but I got in in eighth grade,” he recalled.

The school was reminiscent of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but students had to live under strict rules and tight supervision. Tablo said that after his parents left Canada, he lived in a dormitory and got into all kinds of trouble with international students who couldn’t go home even on weekends.

“They made us rake leaves and clean the kitchen at school. It was basically manual labor,” Tablo said. “We international students grew close, and we also got into a lot of trouble together. We were basically rebels.”

Tablo was eventually expelled for repeated misconduct. He recalled, “In art class, I drew Son Goku from Dragon Ball and wrote a Chinese swear word in a speech bubble. Somehow, the teacher realized it was a swear word that started with F. That was the first time I got into trouble.” He added, “I kept getting into trouble throughout that year, and in the end, a few of us in the group were expelled.”

The way he was notified of his expulsion was unusual, too. “They don’t kick you out right then and there. You’re spending summer vacation, and then a letter arrives. It said, ‘We can no longer accommodate you,’” Tablo recalled.

Tablo said he eventually returned to Korea and enrolled at an international school in Seoul. “By then, my parents were convinced, and so was I. I thought I was a complete failure and had no hope at all,” he confessed.

He went on, “At the time, both my older brother and older sister were attending Ivy League universities. They were way up there, while I was getting expelled from a private school in eighth grade. You could get an A with 86 points or higher, but I didn’t get a single A. Almost all my grades were Cs, French was a D, and I think I even had one F.” His self-deprecating remarks drew laughter.

Tablo later went on to attend the prestigious Stanford University in the United States, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature. His remarkable turnaround is drawing attention: after being expelled in middle school, he went on to build a successful life.

Meanwhile, Tablo debuted in 2003 as a member of the group Epik High. He married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and they have a daughter, Haru.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.