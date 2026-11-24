[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Disney+’s original series Portraits of Delusion has confirmed its release date for January 6, 2027, and unveiled a character poster and a motion poster featuring the captivating Song Jeong-hwa.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, which has a rating of 9.97 and 77 million views worldwide (as of June 2026), the Disney+ original series Portraits of Delusion is generating anticipation with the promise of a fantastical and beautiful meeting between Bae Suzy and Kim Seonho. The series has confirmed its release for January 6 and unveiled a character poster and a motion poster of Song Jeong-hwa. Set in Keijō in 1935, it is a vampire mystery about painter Yoon I-ho, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of the alluring Song Jeong-hwa, a woman shrouded in suspicion and rumors who has not emerged into the outside world for more than half a century. As he approaches her mysterious secrets, the story unfolds.

The newly unveiled Song Jeong-hwa poster commands attention with the fatal aura of the beautiful, mysterious woman Song Jeong-hwa (Bae Suzy). Her snow-white skin and blue eyes, blood-smeared lips and sharp fangs visible between them, and red plum blossoms etched on her back all draw the eye. The vampire Song Jeong-hwa’s uniquely cool, mysterious charm makes it impossible to look away. In particular, the plum blossoms in the poster are a key element that reveals her identity, and have viewers wondering how the original’s captivating story will unfold as a series. The tagline, “Never be beguiled,” also sparks curiosity about what secrets are hidden within her, a woman surrounded by suspicion and rumors.

The motion poster released alongside it also instantly beguiles viewers with Song Jeong-hwa’s dreamlike visuals. As drifting flower petals touch her shoulder, red plum blossoms bloom across her back, and her gaze as she looks at someone exudes an elegant yet dangerous allure. Her gaze seems to draw you in, as if she were beguiling someone, foreshadowing the immortal beauty Song Jeong-hwa possesses and piquing curiosity about her story in Portraits of Delusion.

A work by director Han Jae-rim, known for his original mise-en-scène and sophisticated direction, Portraits of Delusion promises an incomparable presence and fantastic synergy through the pairing of global stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seonho. The series will be released on January 6, 2027 (Wednesday), exclusively on Disney+.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.