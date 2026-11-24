[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kang Sung Bum has lost his father.

According to Star News on the 24th, Kang Sung Bum's father died that day.

The deceased's funeral has been arranged at Hando Hospital Funeral Hall in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral procession is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on the 26th.

Kang Sung Bum is reportedly keeping vigil at the funeral hall in deep grief.

As news of his father's death emerged, the heartfelt love for his parents that Kang Sung Bum had spoken about in the past is also being revisited.

In 2009, Kang Sung Bum appeared with his family on MBC's “Good Day” and spoke about his family's difficult circumstances and his parents' sacrifices.

At the time, Kang Sung Bum's mother said the family's circumstances were at their most difficult around the time her son was preparing to enter college, and that they eventually even took out a daily repayment loan to raise 2.8 million won for tuition.

Kang Sung Bum, who had attended college without knowing about these circumstances, reportedly learned of his parents' debts only after becoming popular as a comedian. He had visited their home and witnessed creditors threatening them.

After learning about his parents' circumstances—they had even hidden their debts to avoid burdening their children—Kang Sung Bum said he paid off all the debt, which had grown to 100 million won including interest, moving people with his story.

Kang Sung Bum made his debut as a comedian after joining SBS through its fifth open recruitment class in 1996. He won great affection for characters such as “Sudaman” and “Yanbian Bachelor” on KBS 2TV's “Gag Concert,” and continued to gain popularity with “Big Brother News” on SBS's “People Looking for a Laugh.” In 2006, he won the grand prize at the SBS Comedy Awards. He currently runs the YouTube channel “Kang Sung Bum TV,” which covers current political and social issues.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.