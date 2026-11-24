[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Chae Si-ra showed off her distinctive beauty and figure, hard to believe at 58.

On the 24th, Chae Si-ra posted several photos on her social media with the caption, "Behind the curtain three minutes before the performance."

The photos showed Chae Si-ra transformed into a dancer. Wearing a dazzling gold crown and a stage costume that revealed her shoulders and waist, she exuded an elegant yet alluring charm.

Born in 1968 and now 58, Chae Si-ra drew admiration with her slim figure, toned arms, and long, shapely legs. It was striking to see her still boasting beautiful looks and impeccable posture at an age approaching 60.

Chae Si-ra also took commemorative photos with acquaintances who came to the venue, holding bouquets in her arms, and warmly posed with dance professionals to share the joy of completing the performance.

Singer Kim Wan-sun responded by leaving heart and fire emojis along with, "The best~!!!!" Fans at home and abroad also commented, "You are truly beautiful and elegant, and radiate grace," "A true queen," and "So beautiful."

Earlier, on the 18th, Chae Si-ra appeared in "Masterpiece Dance Theater," a special program of the 47th Seoul Dance Festival held at the Grand Theater of the ARKO Arts Theater in Seoul, where she performed "Bodhisattva Dance," a signature work by Choi Seunghee, a pioneer of modern Korean dance.

Chae Si-ra, who played the lead in the 1995 drama "Choi Seunghee," added special significance by recreating Choi Seunghee's dance onstage in an actual dance performance after 31 years.

Chae Si-ra, who has said she dreamed of becoming a ballerina as a child, previously revealed that she devoted herself to rehearsing for this performance until her wrists hurt and went numb. She tirelessly trained herself to perfect a performance lasting just three minutes.

Chae Si-ra served as an ambassador for the 2024 Seoul Dance Festival and presented the sanjo dance "Clear Wind and Bright Moon." Last year, she made her official debut as a dancer, playing the queen of the Dragon Palace in the traditional performance "Dansim."

Chae Si-ra debuted as a model in a chocolate commercial in 1984 and went on to appear in numerous productions, including the dramas "Eyes of Dawn," "Moon of Seoul," "Emperor of the Sea," and "Empress Cheonchu." She married singer-turned-businessman Kim Tae-wook in 2000, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.