Photo: Kim Wan-sun's social media

Photo: Kim Wan-sun's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] The “original sexy diva,” Kim Wan-sun, drew admiration with a look that rivaled that of the center of a currently active girl group. Her weight, which she has maintained since her early debut days, stands out just as much as her dazzling youthful looks.

On the 23rd, Kim Wan-sun posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “I had a truly unique experience today. Thank you to everyone who invited me. I had a great time.”

In the photos, Kim Wan-sun is giving a presentation at a lecture venue, showing a screen featuring her works. Her signature commanding presence, brimming with charisma, remains just as strong in a lecture hall as on stage.

Her elegant outfit pairing black and brown is especially striking. With naturally wavy hair and subtle makeup, she showed off an even more chic look. Her sophisticated appearance is hard to believe at 57 and catches the eye.

Kim Wan-sun has long emphasized maintaining her health through regular exercise. When she appeared on SBS's “My Little Old Boy” in the past, she said, “There isn't much difference from my weight at the start of my career (45 kg).” Sufficient sleep, home workouts such as squats and riding a stationary bike, and a diet centered on vegetables are her secrets.

Kim Wan-sun, who debuted in 1986, was one of the leading divas in Korean pop music, creating numerous hit songs, including “Tonight,” “The Dance in the Rhythm,” “The Clown Doesn't Laugh at Us,” “Masquerade” and “Talent.” Recently, she has also been active as a painter, in addition to her music career.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.