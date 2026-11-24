◇Lee Seung-hwan

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] “Never even managed to start a family, just ended up divorced.”

Cartoonist Yoon Seo-in’s side, which is facing a 50 million won damages lawsuit over a social media post disparaging singer Lee Seung-hwan’s private life, argued in court that there was no intent to insult him.

Yoon Seo-in’s lawyer argued on the 24th, at the first hearing in the damages lawsuit before Judge Jeong Ye-ji of Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 206, sitting as a single judge, that the post in question “did not rise to the level of an insulting and contemptuous personal attack.”

On May 29, Yoon shared Lee Seung-hwan’s post after Lee uploaded a photo as proof of his early vote in the June 3 local elections. Yoon criticized him, writing, “A life as an agitator mired in political delusions, never even starting a family and just getting divorced,” and “Sixty years old and still saying strange things. How sad.”

At the hearing, Yoon’s side argued that the remarks were opinions expressed in the course of a political dispute in which Lee Seung-hwan had participated of his own accord, and were evaluative statements rather than assertions of fact. In particular, regarding the phrase “just getting divorced,” it explained, “It was talking about having something bad happen, not intended as any kind of insulting expression.”

Lee Seung-hwan’s lawyer, by contrast, said, “This case is about insult,” and asked the court to focus on whether the expression constituted an insult rather than on whether it was a statement of fact or an opinion.

The conflict between the two escalated in earnest in late May, when the post first became public. On June 3, Lee posted on social media, “On June 5, I’ll have something to say to the person whose lifetime achievement is Yoon Seo-in,” signaling that he would respond.

On June 5, after announcing legal action against Yoon over alleged insult and defamation, Lee Seung-hwan also made public Yoon’s past posts, including disparaging remarks about independence activists and their descendants and posts that sparked controversy over the secondary victimization of sexual violence survivors. Yoon posted a statement in the form of an apology, but the controversy continued; regarding the phrase “just getting divorced,” he wrote, “It may be widely known, but I’m sorry I brought it up for no reason.”

Lee Seung-hwan eventually filed a damages lawsuit against Yoon on June 8, seeking 50 million won in compensation. Lee’s side explained that the lawsuit’s purpose was to establish the unlawfulness of the insulting conduct, rather than to seek criminal punishment.

Meanwhile, the first-instance ruling is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on the 22nd of next month.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.