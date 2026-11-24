[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Singer Sung Si Kyung has been embroiled in an unexpected “Young Forty” controversy after asking a female idol 22 years younger than him questions about dating. With criticism of his distinctive hosting style clashing with arguments that the backlash is excessive, the online debate has shown little sign of dying down.

On the 18th, Chaeryeong, a member of the group ITZY, appeared as a guest on Sung Si Kyung’s YouTube series “Sung Si-kyung’s Would You Eat.”

Sung Si Kyung joked that Chaeryeong’s manager had seemed relieved about his meeting with Chaeryeong, saying, “I’m an unmarried man too, but I was so far from being a target that I really couldn’t stand seeing the manager’s relieved expression.” He then mentioned that there are many restrictions on conversations with idols and proceeded to ask Chaeryeong about her ideal type, preferred dating style, and the kind of relationship she would like to try.

After the video was released, some viewers expressed discomfort, likening Sung Si Kyung’s remarks to jokes exchanged at work between a male supervisor and a female employee with a large age gap.

Comments on the video included reactions such as, “Say that kind of thing at work these days and you’ll get sent to HR,” “I feel like I’ve seen the depths of some Young Forty,” and “Why is he curious about the dating lives of kids that young?” Some critical comments received thousands of likes.

“Young Forty” originally referred to people in their 40s who pursue youthful sensibilities and lifestyles, but recently it has also been used online to mock some middle-aged people for behaving in ways considered inappropriate for their age.

The debate grew further because this was not the first time Sung Si Kyung had faced criticism after asking similar questions of female idols.

In the NMIXX episode of “I’ll Call You,” released on the 26th of last month, Sung Si Kyung also joked to Sullyoon, who said she wanted to go camping and grill meat, “So you have a boyfriend who’ll grill meat for you?” Sullyoon denied it by making an X with both arms.

Some also questioned whether a senior in the same entertainment industry had failed to fully understand that active idols have little choice but to be cautious about remarks related to dating.

On the other hand, there has also been considerable pushback against what critics see as an overly broad interpretation of a conversation between two adults on an entertainment show.

More than 100 comments were posted in online communities about Sung Si Kyung’s remarks, sparking heated arguments. Internet users shared opinions such as, “What a world, where even making one self-deprecating joke in a natural conversation like that has become uncomfortable,” “It’s true Sung Si Kyung said something unnecessary, but it’s also true that the reaction is way over the top,” and “They’re not watching variety shows as variety shows.”

Some also argued that it was inappropriate for third parties to assume how Chaeryeong felt when she had not expressed discomfort herself.

Views that it was simply an entertainment-show joke are sharply at odds with criticism that the hosting failed to take into account the age gap and the guest’s particular professional circumstances. The controversy appears to be spreading into a broader debate about communication between generations and idol fandom culture.

Meanwhile, Sung Si Kyung, who was born in 1979, will hold a year-end concert at KSPO DOME in Olympic Park, Seoul, from December 31 through January 3 next year.

Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.