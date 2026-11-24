[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A heartwarming story about actor Park Bo-gum has emerged, drawing attention.

After completing his schedule for attending the '2026 MAMA AWARDS' (2026 MAMA Awards), held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on the 23rd, Park Bo-gum began his journey home via Kansai International Airport that same day. He later arrived at Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong District, Incheon, in the afternoon.

Park Bo-gum's actions, captured at the airport that day, warmed hearts. After noticing a female staff member who had departed with him moving heavy luggage, he approached without hesitation and helped carry it. And he didn't stop there. He took over the luggage cart the staff member had been pulling and started pulling it himself.

When the female staff member tried to pull the cart again, Park Bo-gum took it from her once more and continued looking after the luggage. It was impressive to see him not only carry the heavy bags for her but also naturally make sure she wouldn't have to carry them or pull the cart again.

Even as he attentively looked after the staff, Park Bo-gum did not forget to engage with the fans who had waited for him. He remained relaxed, carefully observing his surroundings while warmly greeting his fans.

Even in a situation where his busy schedule could have left him tired, Park Bo-gum put those around him before himself. The thoughtfulness evident in even his small actions warmed the hearts of those who saw them and once again made them realize his exceptional character.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum has the variety show 'The Village Barber 2' and the films 'Canvas of Blood' and 'The Sword: Rebirth of the Red Wolf' among his upcoming projects.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.