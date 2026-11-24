[Sportschosun reporter supremez] TV personality KIM SAEROM announced a fresh start, sharing news of her remarriage after about 10 years.

On the 24th, KIM SAEROM posted several photos along with the message, “I got a legal partner on November 11, 2026. I’ll love them for a long time, with a healthy mind and body ♥”

The photos showed KIM SAEROM being proposed to by her partner. Her partner, down on one knee, held out a ring to her, and KIM SAEROM responded with a bright smile, holding a bouquet in her arms. The happiness in her smile conveyed her excitement as she prepared for a new beginning.

KIM SAEROM had previously and consistently expressed her desire to remarry and have children on various television programs.

In particular, on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired last September, she said, “I’ve always thought about remarrying. Not once have I ever thought that I shouldn’t get married a second time. I’m always open to it.”

She went on to reveal, “To be honest, I’ve never taken a break from dating, and I’m thinking about having a baby,” adding, “I’ve wanted to have a lot of children since I was young. I even thought about having as many as four.”

KIM SAEROM, who owns an apartment of around 36 pyeong in Cheongdam-dong, also said, “I’m prepared to the point that someone I really love could move in with just the clothes on their back.”

KIM SAEROM married chef Chan-oh Lee in 2015, but they split up after about a year and four months. About 10 years after finalizing her divorce, she has now tied the knot with a new partner.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.