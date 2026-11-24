[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Ho-joong, who was sentenced to prison on charges of a drunk hit-and-run, has completed his sentence as of today (the 24th) and been discharged from probation.

With all legal penalties now concluded, the public is watching to see what he does next and whether he will return to the music industry.

The 24th marks the end of the two-year-and-six-month prison sentence imposed on Kim Ho-joong, and was also the date he was originally scheduled to be released upon completing his term. He was released on parole on June 30 and remained under probation for the rest of his sentence. His probation ended when his sentence expired that day.

The incident that set Kim Ho-joong back occurred on May 9, 2024.

At the time, while intoxicated, he crossed the center line on a road in Seoul’s Gangnam District and collided with an oncoming taxi, then left the scene without taking any measures to help. He was brought to trial on charges including fleeing the scene after causing injury under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes and failing to take measures after an accident under the Road Traffic Act. In the appeal, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Kim Ho-joong, who had refrained from public activities since his release on parole, previously shared an update with fans by posting a lengthy message on his official fan café on July 27.

Looking back on the month after his release on parole, he said, “It felt as if my time had picked up again from where it left off two years ago.” He also wrote, “I took out the things I used to do, one by one, and carefully dusted off memories that had gathered dust,” leaving open the possibility of a cautious return.

He also spoke sincerely to the fans who had stayed by his side during his long hiatus, saying, “I tried to imagine how lonely and difficult it must have been for you while I was away,” and, “I feel both remorse and gratitude knowing that you stayed by my side without wavering, believing in and supporting me.”

Kim Ho-joong, who reportedly underwent ankle surgery last August and has focused on recovering since then, has yet to announce a specific date for resuming his activities.

With his sentence now complete and all judicial proceedings concluded, attention is focused on when he will make a full-fledged return to the music industry.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.