Image source: Miura Ayane’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Lee Ji-hoon’s wife, Miura Ayane, drew attention by showing off her unchanged beauty right after giving birth to her second child.

On the 24th, Miura Ayane shared an update by posting a photo taken shortly after giving birth to her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Miura Ayane is lying in a hospital bed with a bright smile. Even though she had just given birth, her defined features and composed appearance, without any swelling, caught the eye.

Earlier, Lee Ji-hoon announced the birth of his second daughter, ‘Bokbok-i,’ on social media on the 23rd. Alongside a photo of him holding his newborn daughter, he shared his overwhelming emotions, calling her “the greatest gift to come to our family.”

Looking at his second daughter, he wrote, “How does she look so exactly like Rui?” expressing surprise at how much she resembles his first daughter.

He also made no secret of his affection for Miura Ayane. Admiring his wife’s bright smile just after giving birth, he exclaimed, “Is this really someone who just gave birth?”

Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane married in 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. With the birth of their second child, they are now parents to two daughters.

Meanwhile, before giving birth, Miura Ayane also drew considerable attention by sharing photos of herself at full term and the preparations for childbirth on social media.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.