Go Kyung-pyo appears at the police station on suspicion of drunk driving. Yonhap News Agency

Go Kyung-pyo appears at the police station on suspicion of drunk driving. Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] He admitted to drunk driving. A settlement with the victim has yet to be reached. However, it was not a hit-and-run.

The results of the follow-up investigation into actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident have emerged. Go, who appeared at the police station nine days after the accident, admitted to most of the allegations against him. However, further investigation is needed to determine whether the victim was injured in the accident and whether a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents should be applied.

According to News1 on the 24th, Go appeared at Seoul Mapo Police Station at around 7 p.m. on the 23rd, was questioned for about an hour and 40 minutes, and then went home. It was nine days after he caused a drunk-driving accident on the 14th.

Go reportedly admitted to most of the allegations against him, including drunk driving, during police questioning. In addition to drunk driving, police are considering whether to apply a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. This is because one cleaning-company employee in their 60s, who was aboard the garbage truck at the time of the accident, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The key issue is whether an actual injury occurred. Police are considering a MADYMO analysis, which recreates the circumstances of the accident through simulation to assess the impact on the human body and the possibility of injury. MADYMO is a program introduced by the National Forensic Service in 2008 and is used to analyze the possibility of bodily injury from the impact of a traffic accident.

The victim’s account is another variable. According to police, the employee did not go to a hospital and said they were not hurt. Police say that if the injured area or specific symptoms cannot be confirmed, it may be difficult even to conduct a MADYMO analysis.

A settlement with the victim has yet to be reached. No settlement has been reached between Go’s side and the cleaning-company employee. Police plan to determine whether to apply a charge of causing injury after comprehensively reviewing whether the victim was injured and the circumstances of the accident.

However, police rejected the hit-and-run allegations. According to the outlet, a police official said that sufficient assistance was provided at the scene. Go has also said that after colliding with the garbage truck, he moved away briefly and then stopped his car, apologized to two cleaning-company employees he met at the scene, and waited for police.

Go, who previously served as a public relations ambassador for traffic accident prevention at the Korea Road Traffic Authority, is suspected of driving a car while heavily intoxicated and crashing into a garbage truck at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.15%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

When Go appeared before reporters at the police station, he was asked how much he had drunk. “I remember drinking a lot. I’ll cooperate fully with the investigation,” he replied. Asked about a settlement with the victim and whether he had apologized, he bowed his head and said, “I met with the injured sanitation worker in person and apologized. Seeing how they were actually concerned about me, I really want to say once again that I’m sorry.”

Go Kyung-pyo admitted to the drunk-driving allegation and also submitted to police questioning. However, issues remain, including whether the victim was injured, whether a charge of causing injury will be applied, and whether a settlement will be reached with the victim. Attention is focused on the results of the police’s further investigation.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.