[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor couple Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin have reportedly returned to Korea with their two children after wrapping up about four years of life in Hawaii.

According to an OSEN report on the 24th, Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin returned to Korea this year after ending their roughly four-year stay in Hawaii. The couple have settled in the country with their two children, who are now elementary school students, and are reportedly living in a top-of-the-line apartment by a premium brand in Banpo-dong, Seocho District, Seoul.

According to the report, the couple decided to return after discussing it thoroughly with their children, and Park Soo-jin in particular reportedly wanted to return to Korea. The whole family agreed to resume living in Korea after ending their long stay abroad.

The children’s educational environment has also changed. After attending prestigious private schools in Hawaii, the two siblings reportedly transferred to a British international school in Seoul and are continuing their studies there. The older son is now 10, and the younger daughter is 8. The children, who had been living in Hawaii and receiving a local education, also appear to be adjusting to a new environment in Korea.

However, whether Bae Yong-joon will return to the entertainment industry remains uncertain. Although he has returned to Korea with his family, he reportedly has no plans to resume his acting career.

Meanwhile, actor Bae Yong-joon married Park Soo-jin, a former member of Sugar, in 2015, and they have one son and one daughter. Bae’s family moved to Hawaii in 2022 but recently

returned to Korea and started a new daily routine.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.