[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Jin, a member of the group Fin.K.L, had a frightening accident, injuring the area around her eye while rehearsing for the group’s full-member comeback.

On the 23rd, Sung Yu-ri posted a short video on her personal social media account with the caption, “Blue Lee Jin’s fighting spirit despite injury (a tussle with the microphone).”

The video showed Lee Jin approaching Sung Yu-ri, who was holding a camera in the rehearsal room with a downcast expression.

When Lee Jin brought her face close to the camera, a wound on the skin above her eye, red and inflamed, came clearly into view.

The staff and others nearby watching could not hide their surprise, saying, “It’s swollen. It’s bleeding.”

Lee Jin lamented, “I was really in pain. It really hurt,” and made a pout, but soon showed her trademark playful expressions and gestures, keeping the rehearsal upbeat with her spirited attitude.

Meanwhile, Fin.K.L is stepping up its final preparations for a full-member comeback after about 21 years. This will be the first time all four members of Fin.K.L have come together for new music and other musical activities since the release of their 2005 digital single “Forever Fin.K.L.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.