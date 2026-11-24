[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Reports that Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin have wrapped up around four years of life in Hawaii, returned to Korea and made a new home in Banpo have drawn attention to what they will do next.

According to OSEN on the 24th, Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin returned to Korea this year after wrapping up their life in Hawaii with their two children. They are reportedly continuing their lives in Seoul, residing in a high-end branded apartment in Banpo-dong, Seocho District.

The couple moved to Hawaii in 2022 and had been living there ever since. They reportedly decided to return to Korea after consulting with their children. Park Soo-jin was said to have particularly wanted to return, and their two children, who are elementary school students, reportedly transferred to a British international school in Seoul, where they are now enrolled.

After selling his stake in KeyEast Co., Ltd. to SM Entertainment in 2018, Bae Yong-joon effectively halted his activities in the entertainment industry. After even his official website was shut down in 2022, he was widely seen as having effectively begun the process of retiring as an actor. He is now active as a businessman, including as a major shareholder in Blitzway Entertainment, a company listed on KOSDAQ.

However, news of his return to Korea has also sparked interest in whether he will resume acting. Bae Yong-joon stopped taking leading roles after the 2007 drama The Legend, and his last acting appearance was a special appearance in Dream High in 2011. Park Soo-jin, too, has done little acting since the 2013 drama The Blade and Petal. An industry source said, “I understand that although Bae Yong-joon has returned to Korea with his family, he has no plans to resume acting.”

Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin married in July 2015. They welcomed their first son the following year and their second child, a daughter, in 2018.

Bae Yong-joon made headlines last September when golfer Kim Seo-a’s social media showed him enjoying a round of golf with his hair turned white.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.