[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Cartoonist Yoon Seo-in’s side claimed that he did not publicly take aim at singer Lee Seung-hwan with the intention of insulting him.

Yoon’s first hearing in the damages suit was held on the 24th at Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 206, a single-judge court, with Judge Jeong Ye-ji presiding.

In May, after Lee Seung-hwan posted proof that he had voted early, Yoon posted, "A life as an agitator, lost in political delusions, who never even managed to build a family and only gets divorced," and, "He’s 60 years old, yet still goes around saying strange things. How sad." Lee then filed a damages lawsuit seeking 50 million won on June 8.

Yoon’s attorney argued that "the plaintiff (Lee Seung-hwan) voluntarily participated in the political debate, and the remarks were opinions expressed in that context. They were merely evaluative expressions and are difficult to regard as statements of fact. Given that a well-known figure has entered the realm of political expression, the fact that the language may become more heated should be understood. The phrase 'being divorced' means 'having something bad happen to you'; it was not intended to be insulting in any way."

Lee Seung-hwan’s attorney pointed out, "This is a case about insult, not whether facts were stated."

Yoon’s sentencing hearing will be held on December 22.

Lee Seung-hwan married actor Chae Rim in 2003, but they divorced three years later.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.