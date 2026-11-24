[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] News has emerged about NewJeans member Minji.

On the 23rd, a witness account surfaced on online community forums from someone who said they had seen Minji at a photo studio in Seongsu-dong.

The netizen said they encountered Minji at a self-service photo studio, where she had gone with a female acquaintance. Minji was said to have been wearing a light purple padded jacket and jeans, with her long, straight hair down, and her face covered by glasses and a black mask. But fans recognized her and greeted her, and Minji responded with a smile.

The fan said, “Minji smiled at me first, but I was too nervous to speak to her right away. I waited until she had finished taking photos and asked if she was a member of NewJeans. She made a ‘shh’ gesture, then reached out first and shook my hand.”

In November 2024, NewJeans declared that it would pursue independent activities, saying its exclusive contract with its agency, ADOR, had been terminated. However, the court ruled that the exclusive contract between ADOR and NewJeans remained valid, and Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein returned to ADOR. Minji is still in talks with ADOR about her activities.

However, holding Danielle responsible for the current situation, ADOR notified her that it was terminating her exclusive contract. It also filed a damages lawsuit seeking around 33 billion won against Danielle, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.