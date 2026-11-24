[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ji-young, a top social studies instructor known for earning an annual salary of 10 billion won, opened up about how, while preparing for exams, she resorted to extreme methods to stay awake and was taken to the hospital with a stomach perforation in her senior year of high school.

Lee Ji-young, who appeared on the YouTube channel Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup on the 23rd, shared stories of her intense studying during her school years and mentioned the health problems she experienced in her senior year of high school.

That day, Lee began, “Looking back, there was a truly difficult moment,” and continued, “Those moments often became unexpected turning points that made me wonder whether, if they hadn’t happened, I could have carried on with my life as I have.”

She also recalled how fiercely she had battled sleep while preparing for exams. Lee confessed, “During exam periods, I wanted to stay awake so badly that I poked my thigh with a fork until it was covered in bruises,” and, “When I heard adults say that drinking coffee would wake you up, I even spooned dry coffee into my mouth.”

The side effects of her extreme methods soon followed. To everyone’s surprise, she revealed, “I didn’t even realize the burning in my stomach had woken me up. Thinking, ‘It’s working,’ I ate more several times, until I developed a stomach perforation in my senior year of high school and was taken to the hospital.”

Lee, regretting what she had done, said, “It was truly foolish and ignorant.” She added, “These days, I tell my students I’m sorry and urge them to study while getting plenty of sleep.”

Lee, a graduate of Seoul National University (SNU), is a leading social studies instructor at the education platform Etoos Education. She has had a cumulative 4.5 million students and is known for earning an annual salary in the 10 billion won range.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.