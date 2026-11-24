[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seven years have now passed since the late Goo Hara, a former member of the group Kara, passed away. Her older brother shared how much he missed his younger sister and expressed his gratitude to fans.

On the 24th, Goo Hara's older brother posted several photos on his social media along with the message, “It's already been seven years. Thank you. Be happy.”

The photos showed Goo Hara's older brother visiting a columbarium with his two children on the anniversary of his younger sister's death. The children clasped their hands and prayed in front of the place where their aunt rests, paying their respects to the deceased. The young children's heartfelt feelings touched the hearts of those who saw them.

A handwritten letter that the children had prepared themselves for their aunt especially caught people's attention. Along with the letter, they left a family drawing depicting Goo Hara, her older brother and themselves, expressing their deep affection for their aunt.

The letter included the words, “Idol boss! Aunt, it's Harin. I miss you. I love you,” adding to the poignancy. The children's pure and tender longing for their aunt in heaven came through in full.

Goo Hara passed away on November 24, 2019, at the age of 28. After her death, public debate continued over families' duty to provide support and inheritance rights.

After the deceased's biological mother, who had left the family when he was young, claimed inheritance rights following Goo Hara's death, her older brother, Goo In-ho, petitioned for relevant laws to be amended, arguing that parents who had abandoned their child-rearing responsibilities should have their inheritance rights restricted. The petition caused a major public response, and an amendment to the Civil Act that would restrict the inheritance rights of parents who had failed to fulfill their child-rearing duties drew attention under the so-called “Goo Hara Act.”

After years of debate, the Goo Hara Act passed the National Assembly and is scheduled to take effect in January 2026. The amendment allows the inheritance rights of an heir to be restricted if they seriously violated their duty to support the deceased or committed wrongful acts such as abuse. In particular, it provides for retroactive application even to cases in which inheritance opened after April 25, 2024, when the Constitutional Court ruled that provisions on reserved shares for lineal ascendants and descendants were incompatible with the Constitution.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.