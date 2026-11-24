[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Kim Hee-ae showed off her healthy glow by sharing a photo confirming her marathon finish.

On the 24th, Kim Hee-ae posted several photos with the caption, “Finished the Jeju Tangerine International Marathon.”

The photos show Kim Hee-ae posing with a medal around her neck after finishing the 2026 Jeju Tangerine International Marathon, held at Jocheon Stadium in Jeju City on the 15th.

Wearing an orange T-shirt and black leggings-style shorts, Kim Hee-ae spread her arms and struck a pose as if cheering, savoring the joy of completing the race.

In particular, Kim Hee-ae proudly showed her makeup-free face, displaying her natural charm. Even at 59, she drew admiration with her healthy, vibrant appearance, showing off her unchanged beauty and strong fitness.

Earlier, Kim Hee-ae had attracted attention for her natural wrinkles after an interview video filmed when she attended Paris Fashion Week last October was released.

While some expressed regret at the signs of time passing, many netizens showed their support for Kim Hee-ae as she naturally embraced change rather than artificially hiding her age.

Since then, Kim Hee-ae has completed a marathon and confidently shown her bare face, presenting a lifestyle in which she nurtures not only her outward beauty but also her fitness and inner health. This has once again drawn positive responses.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-ae will star alongside Noh Sang-hyun in JTBC’s new drama Gold Digger, which is set to air next year. The term “gold digger” refers to “a person who dates someone of the opposite sex for money rather than love.” The series is a mystery romance about a successful middle-aged woman and a dangerous young man who approaches her; to the very end, they doubt and misunderstand each other’s true feelings, wondering whether it is love or a scam. It is based on a British drama of the same name.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.