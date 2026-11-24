[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group i-dle has once again clashed with its agency, Cube Entertainment (hereafter Cube).

On the 23rd, Shuhua posted a black-and-white photo on her account showing her from behind with her hair in an updo, writing, “Cube, I’m so sad.”

Shuhua attended the 63rd Golden Horse Awards, held in Taipei, Taiwan, on the 22nd. Established in 1962, the Golden Horse Awards are the most prestigious film awards in the Chinese-speaking world. Invited as a presenter, Shuhua took the Golden Horse stage for the first time.

But Cube had not announced Shuhua’s appearance at the Golden Horse Awards by the day of the ceremony, and only released related photos at 11:48 a.m. the next day, the 23rd. Fans spoke out, saying Shuhua had been snubbed by Cube.

Taiwanese media also took note of the incident. Local outlets including the Liberty Times and ETtoday reported, “Shuhua, who took the stage for the first time at an event renowned as the most prestigious in Chinese-language cinema, shared her joy by posting several photos, clearly very excited. But her agency was effectively cold toward her. It had not shared the news even by the night of the event, and offered no promotion at all, drawing complaints from many fans.”

The outlets added, “As the Golden Horse Awards have faced a boycott by Chinese authorities in recent years, speculation arose that the company may have stopped paying attention out of concern about market pressures. When a Chinese-nationality member of the same group previously stated that she ‘supports One China,’ the agency did not stop sharing content about that member’s activities. Cube’s approach to sensitive issues involving its artists follows completely different standards.”

This is not the first conflict between Cube and the members of i-dle. In 2024, Jeon Soyeon shouted the lyrics “Contract ends in November, who can stop me?” from the concert stage, bringing the contract-renewal issue to the surface. Cube explained that it was “just a performance,” but Jeon Soyeon retorted, “I didn’t write anything untrue, nor did I hide anything from the company.”

Yuqi also revealed on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros,” speaking about the production of the “Super Lady” music video, “The company wouldn’t spend the money, so we invested in it ourselves. If we’re going to renew our contracts, the company has to pay us a lot of money.” Minnie and Miyeon have also emphasized their contributions on various shows.

In November 2024, after Jeon Soyeon won Record of the Year, one of the grand prizes, at the Melon Music Awards, she said, “All five of us have decided to renew our contracts with Cube,” and the conflict seemed to have been resolved. But with Shuhua once again voicing her dissatisfaction with the company, their precarious balancing act has begun anew.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.