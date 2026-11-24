[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Yunmin, vocalist of the band Touched, has suspended activities due to health problems.

Yunmin recently underwent tests at a hospital after feeling unwell and was diagnosed as needing emergency hospitalization and treatment, based on the medical team's assessment, MPMG MUSIC said on the 23rd.

As a result, Touched decided to cancel its scheduled recording of EBS's 'Space Empathy' on the 24th and its appearance on KBS Cool FM's 'Gabi's Super Radio' on the 27th.

The agency said, "We had to cancel the appearance schedule, with the artist's health and recovery as our top priorities. We are sorry to share this sudden news with the fans who have been waiting. We would appreciate your warm support so that the artist can continue activities in good health."

The 'Space Empathy' team said, "As this decision was made after discussions with the agency, with the artist's health and full recovery as our top priorities, we ask for the audience's generous understanding and patience."

Touched debuted in 2021 as a four-member co-ed pop-rock band comprising Yunmin, Kim Seung-bin, Chae Do-hyeon, and Jon Bi-kim.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.