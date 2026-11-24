[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Seongri lifted another winner’s trophy.

Seongri took first place with the new song “Sad Rain” on SBS Life’s “The Trot Show,” which aired on the 23rd.

Seongri faced off against strong contenders including Jang Han-byeol (“Miya”) and Son Bin-ah (“Na Geudaereul”), but scored 9,648 points to beat Jang (9,560 points) and take first place.

Seongri said, “I sincerely thank you for giving me a precious and overwhelming moment that will be remembered for a long time.”

“Sad Rain” is the winner’s bonus song from MBN’s “Legend of the Nameless.” The song was written, composed and arranged by renowned composer Kim Jin-ryong exclusively for Seongri, and adds a Korean soul to an alternative rock foundation. Seongri brought to life the lyrics, which compare the pain and longing of a breakup to rain, with a characteristically gentle yet delicate emotional delivery.

After winning “Legend of the Nameless,” Seongri also took first place on “The Trot Show,” continuing the hot streak. Seongri recently ended an exclusive contract with C2K Entertainment and is set to meet fans through various activities.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.