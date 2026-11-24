[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] The 64-year-old singer Kim Jang-hoon made a surprise visit to a matchmaking agency to find a partner to spend the rest of his life with, opening up about his startling financial situation and candid feelings.

On the 23rd, a preview for next week's episode of “My Little Old Boy” was released on the YouTube channel “SBS Entertainment.”

Kim Jang-hoon, who had said he thought he would never be able to love again, confessed that day, “I've been wanting to meet a woman lately,” and knocked on the door of a matchmaking agency for the first time in his life.

Seated in the consultation room, Kim Jang-hoon revealed his nerves as he asked, “Does this have grades, like 1++ Korean beef?” He then asked, “Are there people who come to a matchmaking agency at 64, like me?” The staff member answered candidly, “There are hardly any,” drawing laughs.

When a staff member said, “Of course, matchmaking agencies have ratings,” Kim Jang-hoon actively promoted himself, asking, “Don't I get extra points for looking young?” The staff member replied, “In your age group, Mr. Jang-hoon, there are many people who don't have much hair (which is an advantage).”

But the mood shifted when the subject turned to “financial means,” a key factor in determining a rating. Asked about his current assets, Kim Jang-hoon candidly said, “I have about 33 million won.”

After hearing the unexpected answer, the staff member teased what Kim Jang-hoon's “matchmaking-agency rating” might be, saying, “Based on the current score, at our company...” and stoking curiosity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.