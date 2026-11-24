Image source: GQ Korea, YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Chef Son Jong-won has drawn attention for praising the real personality of San (Choi San) of ATEEZ.

An unexpected side of Choi San, who exudes intense charisma onstage and is nicknamed the 'Grand Duke of the North,' has come to light: in real life, he is cute and cheerful.

In an interview video released on the 23rd by fashion magazine GQ Korea, Son Jong-won shared his impressions of Choi San, whom he met while filming the JTBC variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.'

Chef Son praised Choi San, saying, "He was so cute and fun" and "He also had a really kind personality." He explained that, unlike the charismatic image San usually shows on television or onstage, he was actually cheerful and approachable.

He added that Choi San made filming very enjoyable and that he had a much more fun time than he had expected. He also shared that Choi San had promised to visit his restaurant after filming.

Choi San appeared with fellow ATEEZ member Wooyoung on the episode of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' that aired on the 15th. He drew viewers' attention with a candid, approachable side that was different from his powerful performances onstage.

Son Jong-won also said, "I have good chemistry with idols," and revealed that he has continued to stay in touch with Felix of Stray Kids, Chenle of NCT, and others.

Meanwhile, Son Jong-won and Choi San were both named to GQ Korea's '2026 MEN OF THE YEAR' list. Film director Na Hong-jin, actor Paul Ahn, singer WOODZ and baseball player Jung Hoo Lee were also included.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.