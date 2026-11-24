[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK member Jennie's representatives have taken a firm stance against malicious acts that infringe on her rights, including the creation and distribution of fake videos using artificial intelligence (AI).

On the 24th, Jennie's agency, Odd Atelier Entertainment (OA Entertainment), announced on its official website the progress of its legal response concerning its artist Jennie.

The agency said, “Through tips from fans and our own monitoring, we have confirmed that malicious posts targeting our artist have continued to be posted and circulated on domestic and international social channels and online platforms, and we have been collecting related evidence.”

The agency said it had filed criminal complaints against multiple accounts, following a review by its legal representatives, over serious acts infringing on Jennie's rights, including creating and distributing AI-generated fake videos using her likeness, maliciously editing and reworking content, sexualizing her, repeatedly circulating content, and posting defamatory material.

Investigations by the relevant authorities are underway, and the agency is also taking steps to identify the accused and obtain materials needed for the investigation from the relevant platforms. However, given the nature of the ongoing investigation, it did not disclose the specific accounts targeted or details of the procedures.

The agency also warned against simply viewing fake videos. It stressed, “Under relevant laws, creating or distributing recordings or reproductions and fake videos made using AI and similar technologies that are subject to punishment, may carry legal responsibility. Possessing, buying, storing, or viewing such material may also carry legal responsibility, so we ask that you exercise particular caution.”

The agency also expressed its gratitude, saying that tips from fans had been of practical help in identifying problematic posts, collecting evidence, and pursuing actual legal action.

The agency added, “We will continue to respond strictly and in accordance with our principles to serious acts that infringe on rights, and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our artist’s rights.”

Jennie was previously caught up in an unexpected controversy over a revealing video after her performance at Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan last August. At the time, a video that appeared to show part of Jennie's body exposed spread rapidly online, and the possibility that it had been manipulated using AI technology was also raised.

At the time, the agency stressed that it would take legal action over malicious editing and reworking of photos and videos, and that it would offer neither settlements nor leniency. However, it has not specifically disclosed whether that video is among the targets of the current criminal complaints.

Meanwhile, Jennie continues to enjoy a lengthy run on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with “Dracula,” a collaboration with Tame Impala, and has been nominated in two categories at the 69th Grammy Awards.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.