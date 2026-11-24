[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Amber Liu, a singer and former member of South Korean girl group f(x), opened up about her candid thoughts on marriage and having children as she entered her mid-30s.

On the 24th, Amber Liu posted a video on her social media along with the caption, "just adult life thoughts of the day ... please let me know where to submit my application pls or my imaginary engagement is in 6 months..."

In the video, Amber began speaking candidly, mentioning her age and current circumstances. “I’m a 34-year-old single woman. I thought I’d be married by now and have one or two kids,” she began.

She went on to say calmly, “At this point, I might not get married, or I might never have children. But I’m okay with that.”

She also opened up about the mixed feelings she has as she watches her friends’ lives change. Amber said, “Most of my friends are married and have kids, and I’ve become an aunt and a godmother. It’s really cool to be called that, but I always find myself thinking about my own situation, too.”

She also candidly shared her thoughts on dating right now. Jokingly, she said, “I don’t know. I’m not interested in dating at all right now, and I don’t care about it. I feel like a cynic who doesn’t like people and wants them to stay away.”

That doesn’t mean she has ruled out the possibility of things changing in the future. Amber smiled and said, “Who knows, maybe in six months Amber will suddenly say, ‘Guys, I’m getting married.’” She struck a relaxed note, leaving open the possibility that her thoughts on marriage and having children could change at any time.

She also expressed a positive view of a life that finds happiness in its own way, rather than through marriage or having children. Amber added, “There are a lot of perks to being a cool aunt. You can show up with gifts, become the coolest person in the world to the kids, and then make a smooth exit. Of course, you might want to have a child, and that’s okay, too.”

She emphasized that her affection for children is especially strong. “I still want to be a cool aunt or godmother. I love kids, I love playing, and I can play with them at their level. I still have a lot of energy,” she said, adding, “So if you ever need an aunt or godmother, just let me know. I could be a good godmother.”

Finally, Amber shared the message that people don’t need to blame themselves just because their present lives differ from the futures they once imagined. “There’s absolutely no need for the hopes and dreams of young Amber to make the Amber I am now feel guilty,” she said. “I’m my own person, and you’re your own person. We each have our own lives. I’ll just live as a cool aunt for the rest of my life,” she concluded with a laugh.

Amber’s candid confession—that she wants to break free from the social convention that everyone should marry and have children at a set time, and instead respect her own pace and choices—is resonating with people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.