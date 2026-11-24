[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] As entertainer KIM SAEROM announced her surprise remarriage, a “wedding dress” she had revealed herself on her YouTube channel just a month earlier is once again drawing attention.

On the 24th, KIM SAEROM posted a photo taken during the proposal on her personal Instagram account, along with the message, “I now have a legally recognized partner as of November 11, 2026. I’ll love you for a long time, with our hearts and bodies healthy.” It was happy news she shared directly with the public just 13 days after they became legally married by registering their marriage.

Soon after the sudden marriage announcement, a video of KIM SAEROM organizing her dressing room resurfaced rapidly online. She had posted it on the 29th of last month on her personal YouTube channel, “KIM SAEROM.”

In the video, posted under the title “I came because they said they’d share dressing-room tips... but ended up spilling all about her own compulsions,” KIM SAEROM pulled out a vintage long dress embroidered with sparkling beads and revealed, “Actually, I bought this to wear at my wedding.”

The production staff were startled by the unexpected remark and asked, “Is it for an occasion you’re attending as a guest?” KIM SAEROM answered with a bright smile, “I got it to wear at my own wedding,” causing a stir on set.

The video had the caption “No misunderstandings” at the time, but in retrospect, it was a candid confession that she was about to get married.

KIM SAEROM also took out an elaborately designed accessory for the top half of an outfit, joking, “This item is for the same purpose, too, but I’ll wear it to a birthday party first.”

Some had cautiously speculated that marriage was imminent even right after the video went up. So when news broke that they had actually registered their marriage on November 11, netizens sent enthusiastic congratulations, saying, “She’d been dropping hints a month ago already” and “It was a blatant spoiler of the master plan.”

KIM SAEROM married chef Chan-oh Lee in 2015 after dating for four months, but went through the pain of divorce in late 2016. She had expressed openness to starting a family on various programs, and now, 10 years after her divorce, she has met a lifelong partner and is beginning a new chapter in her life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.