[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The daughter of actor Uhm Tae-woong and ballerina Hyejin Yoon, Jion, drew laughs by looking completely out of her depth when it came to English.

On the 24th, Hyejin Yoon posted a video on her personal account along with the message, “No, I feel so bad for her, it's driving me crazy. Ignorance is bliss.”

The video showed Jion spending time with an older sister who had come from Los Angeles, U.S., and a younger sibling who attends an international school.

The two are sitting side by side in front of a desk, while Jion, wearing her school uniform, has taken a seat a little behind them, some distance away. Hyejin Yoon added the caption “Her seat feels so far away...” to the scene, bringing a smile.

With her head bowed low between the older sister and younger sibling, who speak English fluently, Jion soon looked at the camera and smiled brightly. Her glasses and braces also offered a glimpse of how much she has grown, now a middle school student.

Hyejin Yoon added the caption “An impromptu listening test” to a shot of her daughter with a textbook open, sharing the painfully funny situation. She then offered her daughter some playful reassurance: “It's okay, you can start now!!!! It's still early (just kidding).” and “Mom started learning English in her first year of high school, too, and I've been communicating just fine ever since!!! Hang in there, kid!!!”

Musical actor Kim Ho-young also commented, “Just when I thought she looked so cheerful, those words popped up,” reacting to Jion's adorable appearance.

Meanwhile, Hyejin Yoon married actor Uhm Tae-woong on January 9, 2013, and welcomed their daughter Jion on June 18 that same year. Uhm Tae-woong and Jion appeared together on KBS2's The Return of Superman and received a lot of love. Jion, who was a baby at the time, turned 13 this year.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.