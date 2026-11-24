[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jeongyeon of the group TWICE is embarking on a new chapter as an actress, 11 years after her debut. After joining the same agency as her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, she will make her big-screen debut under her real name, Yoo Jeong-yeon.

On the 24th, the team behind the film “New Recruit: The Movie: Ghosts Live in the Military Hospital” released character stills of Jeongyeon transformed into a military nurse officer.

In the released photos, Jeongyeon has shed her dazzling stage outfits and makeup and made a complete transformation into a neat, professional military nurse officer. With her hair neatly tied up and a patient chart in one hand, she gazes somewhere with a sharp look in her eyes.

Particularly striking is her calm, mature aura, quite different from the bright and energetic image she showed during her activities with TWICE.

Jeongyeon plays Yoo Jeong-yeon, a military nurse officer whose name is the same as her real name. The character cares for inpatients at a military hospital and sets out to find clues to the bizarre events taking place there.

Taking on her first formal acting role, Jeongyeon devoted herself to completing the character, even seeking out related documentaries. She reportedly studied the way real military nurse officers dress and walk, as well as small gestures such as carrying a notebook and pen.

Director Min Jin-ki also praised Jeongyeon, saying that she brought out the military nurse officer’s characteristic strength and had great chemistry with her fellow cast members. “As a director, I’m 150% satisfied with actress Yoo Jeong-yeon’s performance,” he said.

Jeongyeon previously revealed in a YouTube video she appeared in with her older sister Gong Seung-yeon last June that her first acting challenge had been frightening and difficult, but also brought her great pride and a sense of accomplishment.

Born in 1996 and now 30, Jeongyeon debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015 and enjoyed global popularity with numerous hit songs, including “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “LIKEY,” “What is Love?” and “Feel Special.”

Last August, she left JYP Entertainment, where she had spent many years, and found a new home at VARO Entertainment, the agency to which her older sister Gong Seung-yeon belongs. Attention is focused on whether Jeongyeon, who has expanded her career from singing to acting, can make her mark as an actress following in her sister’s footsteps.

“New Recruit: The Movie: Ghosts Live in the Military Hospital,” set to open on December 30, tells the story of new recruits admitted to a military hospital in search of a sweet respite who encounter terrifying rumors surrounding the hospital and set out to uncover the secret. A spin-off of the popular drama series “New Recruit,” the film stars Kim Min-ho, Ryu Kyung-soo, Nam Tae-woo and Kim Yo-han, among others.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.