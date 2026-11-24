[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Rapper Yang Hong-won and former model Won Hyeon-ju have ultimately split up.

On the 24th, Won Hyeon-ju said on social media, “I would like to carefully address those who have been curious about how I’m doing and have asked after me,” adding, “We have reached an amicable agreement and have nearly completed the divorce proceedings.”

She added, “Given that this is a personal matter, I would appreciate your kind understanding that it is difficult for me to share details.”

Lastly, Won Hyeon-ju said, “I will continue to go about my daily life as usual and share updates from time to time. I sincerely thank everyone who has kindly asked how I am.”

Yang Hong-won previously married former model Won Hyeon-ju last month. But just five days after their wedding, he became embroiled in allegations of an affair, sparking controversy. The issue caused a stir after A, who claimed to be an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won, revealed that he had gone to a motel with another woman.

In response, Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman, but rejected the allegations of an affair. The agency’s position at the time was that Yang Hong-won had been heavily intoxicated and had gone to the motel only to sleep, and that there had been no intimate behavior in the room.

A, who had made the allegations, later also said, “I did not personally witness the affair.” A explained that a conflict with the agency arose after trying to borrow 300,000 won from Yang Hong-won, and that the disclosure came about in the course of that dispute.

Attention is focused on reports that the couple are ultimately going through divorce proceedings, following various allegations and controversies that arose soon after their wedding.

The following is the full statement from Won Hyeon-ju.

Hello, this is Won Hyeon-ju.

I would like to carefully address those who have been curious about how I’m doing and have asked after me. We have reached an amicable agreement and have nearly completed the divorce proceedings.

Given that this is a personal matter, I would appreciate your kind understanding that it is difficult for me to share details.

I will continue to go about my daily life as usual and share updates from time to time.

I sincerely thank everyone who has kindly asked how I am.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.