[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lim Ji-yeon (36) and Lee Do-hyun (31) have ended their public relationship of more than three years. News of their breakup has prompted sadness, as the two had showcased their unwavering affection even during his military service.

On the 24th, MyDaily reported that Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun had recently ended their romantic relationship. According to the report, their busy schedules led to fewer opportunities to see each other, and they ultimately decided to remain on good terms as senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun first crossed paths through the Netflix series The Glory, released in 2022. Lim Ji-yeon played Park Yeon-jin, a perpetrator of school violence, while Lee Do-hyun delivered a standout performance as Joo Yeo-jeong, who helps Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) take revenge.

They were adversaries in the series, but became a couple in real life. The two reportedly grew close during a workshop after filming on the drama wrapped.

Dating rumors swirled around them after photos of them on a date were released on April 1, 2023. Both agencies confirmed they were dating, saying the two had good feelings for each other and were cautiously getting to know one another. They also drew keen interest as a star couple whose romance came to light on April Fool’s Day and who had a five-year age gap, with Lim being older than Lee.

Just four months after they confirmed their relationship, the two faced a military-service hiatus. When Lee Do-hyun enlisted in the Air Force’s military band in August 2023, Lim Ji-yeon became a “gomshin,” a girlfriend waiting for her partner to complete military service. They continued to show their affection, and were spotted enjoying brunch dates together while Lee was on leave.

While serving in the military, Lee Do-hyun won Best New Actor in the Film category for Exhuma at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in May 2024. He also drew enthusiastic cheers when he publicly expressed his affection, saying, “And Ji-yeon, thank you so much.”

In an interview about the film Revolver in August of the same year, Lim Ji-yeon also spoke fondly of Lee Do-hyun, saying, “We support each other a lot and rely on each other a lot.” Asked about their public relationship, she showed her candid, easygoing side, saying, “We got caught—what can you do?”

When Lee Do-hyun completed his military service and was discharged in May last year, the two had also made it through the roughly one-year-and-nine-month military hiatus without incident.

In July this year, reports emerged that the two had been spotted visiting a golf course together. The witness said they appeared affectionate, drawing attention. But as they entered the fourth year of their public relationship, they ultimately went their separate ways.

Lim Ji-yeon appeared in the SBS drama My Royal Nemesis this year and has confirmed her next project: the drama Alike. Lee Do-hyun has finished filming the Netflix series Grand Galaxy Hotel, his comeback project after completing his military service.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.