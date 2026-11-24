[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Announcer Hong Jae-kyung, who became known as singer Jo Kwon’s first love, is set to tie the knot this December.

On the 24th, announcer Hong Jae-kyung announced her upcoming marriage herself on social media, saying, “After always showing you only my hardworking side, I’m finally able to share some warm news with those who have always supported me on my page, and I’m excited.” According to a report by SPOTV NEWS that day, her husband-to-be is said to be a handsome businessman.

She said, “This coming December, we plan to hold a wedding ceremony with our family, relatives, and close friends in attendance,” and added, “I wanted to invite everyone who has always supported and cared for me and express my gratitude, but I feel very sorry that I can’t do so because seating is limited.”

She continued, “There are also people I haven’t been able to tell yet because I was worried I might burden them,” and shared, “Please understand with a generous heart, and if you send us your warm blessings, that alone will be enough for me to live well and gratefully. I sincerely thank you for your congratulations.”

Hong Jae-kyung, who studied law at Ewha Womans University, first came to public attention when she appeared on KBS2’s variety show ‘Sweet Night’ as the elementary school classmate and first love of Jo Kwon of the group 2AM. She entered broadcasting as a JTBC weathercaster in 2013, and after leaving SBS Sports in late 2020, has continued working as a freelance broadcaster.

▶ Full text of announcer Hong Jae-kyung’s social media post follows

I’ve always shown you only my hardworking side, but finally..! I’m excited to share some warm news with those who have always supported me here??

This coming December, we plan to hold a wedding ceremony with our family, relatives, and close friends in attendance.

I wanted to invite everyone who has always supported and cared for me and express my gratitude, but I feel very sorry that I can’t do so because seating is limited.

There are also people I haven’t been able to tell yet because I was worried I might burden them.

Please understand with a generous heart, and if you send us your warm blessings, that alone will be enough for me to live well and gratefully!

Thank you so much for your congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.