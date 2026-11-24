Image source: Doldolha

Image source: Doldolha

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, the couple from Single's Inferno 3, have come under scrutiny over allegations that they were "inconsiderate wedding guests" at Yun Ha-jeong's wedding. Now, a video of a past gathering with Yun prompted by her wedding invitation is also being revisited.

On the 23rd, Yun Ha-jeong shared stories from her wedding on her YouTube channel, Doldolha, and revealed that a couple of guests had treated her wedding like a rehearsal. The couple reportedly walked down the aisle before the bride and groom made their entrance, looked over the marriage vows in front of the officiant's table, and acted out a wedding. Yun said her family and even the groom found their behavior puzzling, but she did not identify the guests directly.

Afterward, speculation surfaced online that the couple might have been Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, who posted a vlog of themselves attending the wedding on the 16th of last month. The video showed them walking down the aisle while singing the wedding march, and Lee acting out a groom's greeting in front of the officiant's table and dancing on the aisle. The video was deleted as the controversy spread.

A video of a wedding invitation gathering released last September has also been drawing renewed attention. Yun Ha-jeong said that after Lee Gwan-hee received her digital invitation, he contacted her and said, "How can you just send me a mobile invitation like that, with no manners?" The exchange led them to arrange a separate gathering. Lee joked to Yun, "You have a bit of an auntie vibe," and repeatedly brought up their romantic storyline on Single's Inferno 3, including the moment Yun chose him.

Yu Si-eun also chimed in on a previous broadcast, saying Yun Ha-jeong had looked the prettiest, and Yun laughed it off, saying, "Please forget about it. That was almost four years ago." At the time, Yun also responded to Lee Gwan-hee's joke with a comment: "I'm fine. I'm not even angry anymore."

The three first met on Netflix's Single's Inferno 3, which aired in 2023. Yun Ha-jeong chose Lee Gwan-hee as her final pick, but Lee chose Choi Hye-seon, while Yu Si-eun chose Choi Min-woo. Lee and Yu later became a real-life couple and went public with their relationship in July this year. On the 11th of last month, Yun married her non-celebrity partner, whom she had dated for more than 1,000 days.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.