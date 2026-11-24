Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mino, a member of the group Winner who was found guilty of violating the Military Service Act, will go through the recall process at the end of this month and return to his post as a social service worker.

On the 24th, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) completed all administrative procedures required to recall Mino, including determining his period of resumed service and designating his service institution.

The MMA previously announced on October 16 that Mino had become subject to resumed service after being found guilty at his first trial.

However, it is understood that final formal notice confirming Mino’s resumed service has not yet been delivered to his side.

Celebrities who have had to serve again for reasons such as inadequate service or the cancellation of a military service exemption include PSY, Lee Jae-jin, Son Heon-su, Chun Myung-hoon, and V.ONE.

In those cases, the entire period of prior service was invalidated, and they had to serve again from the beginning as active-duty personnel (or in the supplementary service). This is the first case of someone, like Mino, having to serve again for only the number of days of unauthorized absence after being released from service, following a guilty verdict for violating the Military Service Act.

Mino was indicted on charges of violating the Military Service Act after allegedly being absent without authorization for 102 of the approximately 430 total workdays while serving as a social service worker at the Mapo District Facilities Management Corporation in Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024.

At the first hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court on April 21, prosecutors sought a prison sentence of one year and six months for Mino.

Appearing in court at the time, Mino pleaded for leniency, saying, “I sincerely apologize to everyone,” and, “I am currently receiving treatment for panic disorder diligently. If I recover my health and am given the opportunity to resume service, I want to complete my service responsibly to the very end.”

At the first-trial sentencing hearing held on October 1, the court sentenced Mino to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

The court underscored the gravity of the case, saying, “Military service is a fundamental duty that all citizens must faithfully fulfill, and social service workers are no exception.” It also explained that it had taken into account factors including the defendant’s full admission of the charges and his promise to faithfully fulfill his duty for the remainder of his service when determining the sentence.

Standing before reporters immediately after the sentencing, Mino bowed his head and said, “I have deeply reflected on what I did and regretted it every day. I feel nothing but sorrow for those who cared for me, and I have no excuses.”

He also said in a handwritten apology posted on his social media account on the 9th of the same month, “I sincerely apologize for causing concern to so many people. I am sorry for taking so long to share my position.”

He went on to reiterate, “I am sorry for greatly disappointing the young people who are faithfully fulfilling their military service obligations and all my fans. I will not shy away from my shameful and foolish choices in the past, but will reflect on them, and I will faithfully fulfill the procedures and duties required of me to the very end.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.