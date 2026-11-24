[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedienne Shim Jin-hwa is reported to have recently lost an additional 5 kg under Jo Hye-ryun’s strict management.

Jo Hye-ryun and Seo Kyung-seok, who are appearing in the play “Sorry, Dad,” were guests on MBC Standard FM’s “Women’s Era with Yang Hee-eun and Kim Il-joong,” which aired on the 24th.

The two shared their thoughts that day on acting together again for the first time in 30 years, since the popular segment “Our Mom” on MBC comedy show “Good Day.”

Jo Hye-ryun showed off her trademark wit, drawing laughter, as she said, “We’ve hardly ever worked together because our rates almost never matched.” Seo Kyung-seok said, “We’ve crossed paths over the years, but it’s been 30 years since we properly worked together. I was surprised.”

Jo Hye-ryun, who said she would also play Seo Kyung-seok’s mother in the play, explained, “I’ve moved up to playing a grandmother, and Kyung-seok has become a middle-aged dad.”

“There are sons and daughters in the play, too. Kim Gyeong-a, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Mi-ryeo play the daughters,” she said, adding, “I told Shim Jin-hwa to go on a diet, and 5 kg just flew off,” surprising everyone.

When Kim Il-joong asked, “Is that because the three of them are playing the same role and need to have similar body types?”, Jo Hye-ryun joked, “If things continue this way, it’ll become a childhood-obesity problem, so I tell them to get a grip and keep them on a strict regimen.”

Jo Hye-ryun also praised her juniors, saying, “They’re all good at acting.”

Shim Jin-hwa has previously said that after marrying Kim Won Hyo in 2011, she gained weight rapidly and went through repeated cycles of dieting and rebound weight gain.

When she appeared on the YouTube channel “Rolling Thunder” last month, she admitted, “I went through about four or five times when my weight went up and down by about 20 kg.” She continued, “After getting married, I gained 28 kg and lost 22 kg. Then I gained 24 kg again, and kept losing 20 kg and gaining it back,” adding, “I’ve lost 10 kg so far, but still have 10 kg to lose. I’m doing everything I can to keep the weight off.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.