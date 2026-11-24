Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] “If only he’d called a designated driver that day.”

Tears shed at the photo line and repeated apologies, a string of program departures and advertising contract penalties. In the end, it was a tragedy that could have been avoided with just one call for a designated driver.

On the 24th, comedian Kim Dae Beom posted on social media alongside a photo of Go Kyung-pyo crying in front of reporters before police questioning: “If only he’d called a designated driver that day.”

He went on to describe the fallout Go Kyung-pyo would have to face after driving under the influence, saying, “Having to apologize like this, show up at the police station, cry and apologize in front of reporters, withdraw from every program scheduled to air, and pay penalties for the ads he had signed...”

In the early hours of the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident while driving under the influence near Donggyo-dong in Seoul’s Mapo District, colliding with a garbage truck that was at work. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.150%. He was heavily intoxicated, well over the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

What makes it all the more painful is that Go Kyung-pyo had previously served as a traffic accident prevention ambassador for the Korea Road Traffic Authority (KoROAD). The public was deeply disappointed that a figure who had promoted the importance of traffic safety had caused an accident while driving under the influence.

On the 23rd, nine days after the accident, Go Kyung-pyo appeared before police as a suspect. Standing in front of reporters, he bowed his head and said, “I’ve received so much love from you all, but I was truly irresponsible. I have nothing further to explain. I’ll tell the police everything about my wrongdoing as part of the investigation.”

He also said he had met the victim in person and apologized. Choking back tears, he said, “They were actually worried about me. I’m sorry once again.” During a statement that lasted about three minutes, he could barely lift his head, repeating “I’m sorry” nine times.

His apologies continued after he emerged from about an hour and 40 minutes of police questioning. Addressing the production teams of programs he had appeared in or was scheduled to appear in, he was unable to continue speaking as he said, “I showed an irresponsible side of myself that I can’t take back.” He also repeatedly apologized to his fans, saying, “I’m truly sorry to return the interest and support you’ve shown me in this way.”

During police questioning, Go Kyung-pyo admitted to all the related allegations, including driving under the influence. No settlement has yet been reached with the victim. However, according to a News1 report, the victim did not go to the hospital and reportedly stated that they were not hurt. Since Go stopped his car immediately after the accident, apologized to the victim and waited for police, among other steps to assist, he is not expected to face a hit-and-run charge.

But the fallout from the accident has already swept through the broadcasting industry. MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side and Amazing Saturday, The Great Escape: Urban Legends, The Village Barber 2 and other programs that Go Kyung-pyo appeared in or was scheduled to appear in are being re-edited and aired with his screen time reduced as much as possible. His scheduled fan meeting has also been canceled.

Kim Dae Beom made his debut in 2004 as a comedian in KBS’s 19th open-recruitment class. He is a senior in the broadcasting industry compared with Go Kyung-pyo, who made his acting debut in 2010. They are 11 years apart in age and six years apart in the timing of their debuts.

That is why the senior’s brief remark carries even more weight. The apologies pouring in after the drunk-driving incident, the police investigation and the broadcasting industry’s distancing itself from him cannot undo what has already happened. By choosing not to call a designated driver that day, Go Kyung-pyo lost far too much all at once.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.