[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon have broken up after three years and seven months of publicly dating. Now, reports of their affectionate dates in the past, as well as marriage rumors, are once again drawing attention.

A representative of Lee Do-hyun’s agency, YH Entertainment, said on the 24th, “It is true that the two recently broke up. They decided to support each other and remain good colleagues.”

A representative of Lim Ji-yeon’s agency, Artist Company, also said, “It is true that the two recently broke up and decided to remain good colleagues, supporting each other’s future,” adding, “As this concerns the actor’s private life, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to confirm specific details such as the reason or timing of the breakup.”

The two have now brought their public relationship to an end about three years and seven months after officially acknowledging they were dating in April 2023. They met through Netflix’s The Glory and were beloved as a high-profile public couple in the entertainment industry, so the sudden news of their breakup has drawn public attention.

In particular, with news of the breakup emerging, accounts of the two being spotted together as recently as a few months ago are also being revisited. They were seen enjoying golf together as recently as July, appearing as affectionate as ever.

At the time, a post appeared on an online community saying that the writer had spotted Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun at a golf course. The writer said it looked as though the two had come to play golf together, adding, “The two of them looked really lovey-dovey.” The account was covered by several media outlets and attracted attention.

The marriage rumors surrounding the two are also drawing attention again. In February, it became known that Lim Ji-yeon had followed the social media account of a well-known wedding planner, prompting some to speculate about a possible marriage. However, she no longer follows the account, and there was no official announcement or confirmation related to actual wedding preparations. Ultimately, the marriage rumors at the time fizzled out as a brief episode without any meaningful confirmation of the facts.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun, born in 1995, is awaiting the release of Netflix’s new series Grand Galaxy Hotel. He is also set to meet audiences through the films Let’s Shake Our Sun and Nambeol, among others. Lim Ji-yeon, born in 1990, has confirmed her next project, the new tvN drama Alike, and plans to continue her career.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.