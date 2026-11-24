[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Kim Hee-ae expressed disappointment with the current on-set atmosphere, where people part ways immediately after filming without a wrap party.

On the 24th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel W KOREA titled “What Items Does Actress Kim Hee-ae Always Carry? A Look at Kim Hee-ae’s Latest Updates Through In My Bag.”

In the video, Kim Hee-ae introduced various items she usually carries in her bag. The first things she took out were English study materials and a script. “I don’t want to waste time. I spend a lot of time traveling back and forth, so I carry study books and scripts with me,” she explained.

Giving an update on the drama Gold Digger, which she is currently filming, she said, “We’re in the final stretch now. There’s about a month and a half left.”

“Many actors will relate to this, but it’s really lucky to come across a good script,” she said. “I enjoyed it so much. I got the script through episode 10 and wondered why the next episode wasn’t coming out.” She expressed her affection for the project.

She added, “The same goes for all the staff. I hope the final episodes, 11 and 12, wrap up as well as we’re hoping,” expressing her anticipation.

Kim Hee-ae then took out a pouch containing jewelry. “Sometimes I need accessories when I’m rushing out. I put these in because I feel like something’s missing if I don’t wear them when I go out to eat or to a wrap party after filming,” she explained. “I also carry rings and earrings just in case.”

“Sometimes I carry more, but I don’t think we’re going to eat today,” Kim Hee-ae said, looking at the staff around her. She went on to say, “These days, everyone just goes their separate ways as soon as filming ends. Why is that? People have no warmth.” Her wistful comment about the on-set atmosphere, where wrap parties have disappeared, drew laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.