A photo call for Italian jewelry brand FOPE was held at Cove the Jangchung in Seoul on the 24th. Woo Do-hwan poses for photos. Jangchung = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.24/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
A photo call for Italian jewelry brand FOPE was held at Cove the Jangchung in Seoul on the 24th. Woo Do-hwan poses for photos. Jangchung = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.24/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.